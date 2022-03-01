Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Neighbours - Ep. 8785
Drama
Air Date: Tue 1 Mar 2022
Expires: in 7 months
David's reeling from Aaron's decision to take steps to become Abigail's legal parents. Nic is nervous about the complications of co-parenting Abby and Isla. Paul's attempt to win back Terese backfires.
Episodes
CharactersGalleries
Video Extras
More
Episodes
Articles
Advertisement
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Video Extras
Spoiler Gallery
Season 40