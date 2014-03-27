Words that have a different meaning in Erinsborough

"Cruise" A trip on a boat to an exotic location lasting between 5 – 14 days. In Erinsborough: A trip which one might never actually return from - and nobody will even notice.

"Student Exchange" An opportunity to study abroad with the expectation you will eventually return to your family. In Erinsborough: An indefinite period of time spent in another country with limited contact with your family and friends and little sign you will ever return…Where is that Piper Willis?!

"Neighbour" Somebody who resides in a dwelling nearby. You may on occasions wave when you’re collecting the garbage or mail. In Erinsborough: You will date them, hate them and sometimes marry them. They will be your primary source of comfort and companionship, providing an incestuous, strangely over-involved and inescapable support network, which you will have no choice but to accept as the only people you interact with for the duration of your time in Erinsborough.

"Trespassing" An unlawful intrusion into one’s property. In Erinsborough: This law doesn’t exist. It is an expectation of the residents of Ramsay Street to accept that one’s house is open to all people at all times...There are of course exceptions to the rule.

"General Store" A shop that sells a variety of goods, primarily staple items. In Erinsborough: Your one stop shop for all of your grocery, social and meal needs. You will spend the majority of your time there. There is nothing ‘general’ about this store…it is your everything.

"Moving interstate" Usually a carefully considered decision which involves intense planning and preparation in order to pack up and move one’s entire life interstate or overseas. In Erinsborough: The decision to move one’s entire life is taken very lightly. Once the decision is made, the bags are packed and the goodbyes are said…all in the one day.

"A trip to the country" A holiday to get out of town and relax and unwind. In Erinsborough: A rare event for the people of Erinsborough, but when they do happen to venture out of their cul-de-sac, there is almost a certain possibility it will end in disaster and very unlikely there will be much relaxation. It’s little wonder they spend so much time at Harold’s.