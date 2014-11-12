Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Whos behind the letters

Whos behind the letters

We know you’ve all been wondering, and so have we. Who’s this mystery poet behind those Sonya letters? And what on earth is their beef with Sonya?

Naomi Canning:

Naomi is probably the most obvious suspect in this letter mystery. Sonya is not only married to the very man Naomi is/was infatuated with, but there’s hard evidence to suggest her wrongdoing. Yep, before she left to sunny Hawaii she did indeed find documents revealing Sonya’s past, and suspiciously kept them. We all know Naomi can be calculated and mischievous, but would she go this far?

morgana

Josh Willis:

You might think Josh Willis is a bit of a stretch when it comes to the true identity of the letter writer, but stranger things have happened on Ramsay Street, as we all know. Perhaps Josh has decided he needs a little help when it comes to re-inventing his tainted reputation, so why not re-direct the community hate to another resident? Sonya’s history would completely override that one mistake Josh made.

Harley


 
Mark Brennan:

Handsome and righteous Mark Brennan capable of this? Well, perhaps he’s the most likely of all. Sometimes it’s those closest in your circle you should suspect, especially someone who’s got that whole ‘perfect’ thing happening. Perhaps we’re finally about to see the dark side of this loveable ex-cop…

scott


Who else do think could be behind the letters? Post your theories below!

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.