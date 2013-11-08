Neighbours: Who were they before?

Alan Fletcher

If there was a degree in absolutely everything, we’re pretty sure Doctor Karl Kennedy has done it…and then some. But what you might not know is long before Alan Fletcher played Erinsborough’s specialist in everything medical, he actually played a mechanic by the name of Greg Cooper. Imagine how different Erinsborough would have been had Mr Cooper hung around longer …we might not have ever met Dr Karl Kennedy and that would have been a very sad day.

Scott Major

While Neighbours fans would be familiar with Scott Major’s lovable bad-boy-grease-monkey-who-lives-with-Lou Lucas Fitzgerald... he actually also played the original lovable bad-boy-grease-monkey-who-lives-with-Lou Darren Stark! The most notable similarity between these two characters is the fact both of them had eyes for a particular young Kennedy…and we’re not talking about Billy.

Colette Mann

When Sheila Canning first arrived in Erinsborough it didn’t take her very long to settle in at all. However, we suspect it might have something to do with the fact Colette had been to Erinsborough before…as somebody else. Back in the mid-90’s Colette filled in the role of Cheryl Stark for a brief period of time. So technically in another life, Lou and Sheila were actually married. Perhaps that might explain the underlying tension between the two.

Madison Daniel

When Callum’s friend Josie first appeared at Erinsborough High, fans could have been forgiven for thinking she might be might be at the wrong school. This isn’t the first time Madison Daniel has played a schoolgirl on Neighbours. Remember that time Sophie got expelled from Erinsborough High? Well, Madison played the snobby girl from Eden Hills Grammar, Claudia Howard.

Aaron Jakubenko

Aaron Jakubenko is well known for his role as Ramsay Street villain Robbo Slade. But long before he was tormenting the poor and unsuspecting residents of Erinsborough and wreaking havoc on the Turner family, he was well, doing what he does best...causing trouble but this time it was for poor Ringo Brown. In early 2009 Aaron had a brief stint on Neighbours as troublemaker footballer Rhys Sutton, who was responsible for leading the lovely and somewhat innocent Ringo astray. Sounds all too familiar.

Damien Bodie

Damien Bodie always knew when he grew up he wanted to be an actor…but maybe that was because before he grew up, he was already an actor. Long time fans of the show will remember Damien best for his portrayal of Dylan Timmins. But as they say, all things come in three’s and this couldn’t be truer for Bodie. Prior to commencing his role as Dylan Timmins, Bodie had been Neighbours twice before. His first appearance on the show was in 1996 when he played the young Charlie Moyes and then later on in 1999 as Liam Rigby.

Nell Feeney

But Dylan Timmins wasn’t the only one from the Timmins clan to have made a return to Neighbours. Nell Feeney, who played the mother of the Timmins clan, Janelle, had actually been on Neighbours a few years prior to the Timmins arrival to the street. Feeney played Joanne Blair, a single mother who had her eyes firmly set on Max Hoyland to be a surrogate father to her son.