When everything falls apart

I’m just going to go ahead and say it, that Sonya is getting too involved in Chris Pappas’ relationship with Pat Pappas. Look, I know the woman’s got her own problems. That’s certainly no secret. But sometimes trying to help actually means you end up doing the exact opposite. I can’t help but feel as though it’s glaringly obvious that’s exactly what she’s doing. But of course she won’t be told. She can’t be. When she spots another addict it’s like she’s a moth to a flame. It really is bizarre if you ask me. But it’ll back fire. This “little miss fixity” act is going to come back to bite her. And I’ll be there to say I told you so. Because I did.

Oh I don’t know, maybe I’m being a bit harsh on the poor woman. I suppose I’m just feeling mighty low at the moment. Not sure if you’ve heard, it’s not exactly news you’d want to be spreading, but Georgia lost the baby. I say “Georgia” but really, it’s Georgia and Kyle. Words can’t really express how saddened I am by the whole situation. It’s really hit me where it hurts. Naturally I was looking forward to being a Great Grandmother so for my own reasons it’s heart wrenching. But seeing those two fall apart…it’s just too much, it really is. The two of them have been through enough. The difference between all of the rubbish that’s been going on between them lately and this is the fact they had no control over it. Sure, the relationship failed. But we could all just blame Kyle and his idiocy for that one. But this. This is just so out of the blue and unexpected. It really makes you wonder, doesn’t it? You just never know what’s going to happen and it shows you never can take anything for granted. It’s actually pretty scary when you think about it.

So aside from that terrible news it’s hard to really focus on much else. Of course there’s a lot of other things going on. Just because your world stops doesn’t mean everybody else’s does. Life’s tough like that sometimes. That Paul’s been up to his old tricks again. However this time I must say I’m somewhat on his side. The man seems to have decided he wants Rebecca back. Now, I haven’t known Money Bags all that long. And I’m thankful for that every day. But apparently, before he turned into a bitter and lonely old man, he loved a woman. Interesting. I wonder if she feels the same…