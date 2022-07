NIGHTMARE ONE:

Andrea returns to wreak havoc on Erinsborough – and worse, she’s pregnant with Toadie’s spawn!

NIGHTMARE TWO:

Toadie tanks Sonya’s trial causing her to be sent to prison for smashing the backpackers!

NIGHTMARE THREE:

Toadie’s forced to endure a whole night of Shane’s bush ballads!

NIGHTMARE FOUR:

Someone ate the last slice of pizza!

NIGHTMARE FIVE:

The mullet returns… with a vengeance!