Tis the Season to be Wicked: Who Are TEN's evilest of Them All?

Dressed to the nines and from the ninth circle of hell, this dual passport-wielding, smirk-wearing, bro-code-breaking model is a real piece of work. Bachelorette fans Australia-wide grimaced when he spoke, trembled when he strutted, and gasped at his dramatic dismissal. He did have his nice moments – like when he gave Sam a hat (that she immediately threw away) and gently slathered moisturising advice upon his fellow Bachelors. Perhaps not fully evil… but you wouldn’t want to run into him on a dark runway.

Chanel Oberlin, Scream Queens

The queen bee of dreaded sorority house Kappa Kappa Tau is being targeted by a maniac in a Red Devil costume… but to be honest, we’re more scared of her. “Idiot hookers,” “Pissy Spacek” and “Coffee Donkey” are but a few of her evil nickname creations. Constantly terrorising her pledges, Chanel seems more concerned with undressing Chad Radwell than uncovering a murderer. She’s arrogant, self-centered, and downright mean… but she’s rich and pretty, so it doesn’t really matter.

Beware the one-legged man, he’s the one to fear! While he lacks a cutlass and shoulder-parrot, Erinsborough resident rogue Paul Robison would give Long John Silver a run for his money. A criminal, a scammer, a womaniser, an embezzler and all-round bad boy, Paul has wrought havoc on Ramsay Street since the Neighbours began. He’s softened over the years, suffering from a leg amputation, attempted assassinations and a brain tumour, but he’s still the same Paul we love to hate.

The Countess, American Horror Story: Hotel

Lady Gaga’s vampiric Countess lures people into her Hotel for a tryst, kills them, and then drinks their blood. So y’know, pretty evil.

The Darkness, Supernatural

Nothing quite screams ‘evil’ like a huge cloud of black smoke infecting the world and bringing about an intergalactic apocalypse. By this criteria The Darkness is truly one smoggy badass. Keeping up with The Darkness is no easy feat for our heroic Brothers Winchester, flitting between the forms of a little girl, an adult woman, or if it really just feels like being itself, a sweeping dark haze. Can Sam and Dean patch this smoky threat, which doesn’t even have the decency to carry a government advisory warning? Remember, just one huff of this puff is enough to get you infected, so be vigilant and never submit to demon pressure. Quitting would literally be Hell.