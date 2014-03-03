Neighbours

The Waterhole makes a comeback

Neighbours iconic meeting place Charlies has had a complete makeover and reclaimed its original name The Waterhole.

Charlie’s, as it was named in 2007 by Steph Scully after her son, has had several reimaging's over the past 28 years – it has been the Scarlet Bar, Lou’s Place and and Chez Chez.

Some of Australia’s most successful performers have headlined at the popular night spot including The Veronicas, Ben Lee, Kate Ceberano and UK indie band, The Wombats.

Reverting back to The Waterhole is both a nod to Neighbours long and colourful history while ensuring the series maintains a contemporary feel. The designers have given the new haunt an industrial ambiance using natural timber and patina’d steel, creating a light filled space with more depth provided by a vertical garden courtyard.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

