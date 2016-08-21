Double Trouble On Ramsay Street

Neighbours is set for a double dose of drama with the introduction next month of twin brothers to their line-up of regular characters.

Moving onto to Ramsay Street is David and Leo Tanaka played by Sydney actor Takaya Honda and New Zealand born actor Tim Kano.

The twins are starkly different in personality with David, a medical doctor with a social conscience, while Leo is a shameful opportunist when it comes to women and business. Despite their differences, the brothers share a strong bond.

Neighbours Executive Producer, Jason Herbison said: “I’ve been excited about the Tanaka twins from when we first plotted their story six months ago, and to see them come to life by Takaya and Tim, is very thrilling and I’m delighted to have them join the Neighbours’ family,”

Takaya’s, 28, extensive film and television credentials include roles in A Gurls World, The Code, My Great Big Adventure, Boyz and more recently SBS’s hit series The Family Law. His singing and improvisation skills scored him a role on Play School and for the iconic program’s 50th Anniversary; he starred alongside renowned SBS news reader Lee Lin Chin.

Takaya Honda said: “I feel so privileged at this time in my career, to not only be a part of one staple of Australian television in Play School, but to also have the opportunity to join the regular cast of another in Neighbours and learn from such prominent and longstanding Australian talent is truly seeing my dreams fulfilled.”

Twenty-nine year old Tim starred in two seasons of Reservoir Hill, an interactive drama which won New Zealand’s first Emmy Award. Since moving to Melbourne from his home city of Wellington, Tim has had roles in the acclaimed feature film Holding the Man, Berlin Syndrome and TV series Winners and Losers.

Tim Kano said: “I’m loving the role of Leo who is such a great character to play. Despite the superficial facade, he has a good heart, is fun and cheeky with a genuine love and respect for his brother.”

The Tanaka twins debut on Neighbours from September 21.