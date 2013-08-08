The Squid Files

With Callum’s sweet sixteenth just around the corner we think it’s about time everybody stopped treating him like a kid. Sure, he may not have had a first real kiss just yet, but when you look back at some of the things Callum’s faced in his life, we think he’s had more trauma than most 50-year-olds. From an abusive father, to an absentee mother, a host of near kidnappings and a hostage situation, it’s clear the guy hasn’t exactly had it easy. Add to the mix his love problems and we think the guy deserves a medal for being the most resilient guy ever! We take a look back at some of Squid’s finer (and kind of scary) moments.

Remember how when you were young you had nightmares about a strange man coming into your house to hurting you and your family? Yeah. Well that actually happened to Callum. No biggy though. He bounced back. In fact, he never even mentions it…

Callum's always had an affinity with Dogs. He particularly likes their loyalty...

Rani Kapoor left him wanting more after she bailed on their relationship...poor Callum.

Despite Bailey's betrayal, Callum still jumped in to save him. If that's not loyalty, we don't know what is!

And not even an abusive military man can keep Callum from sticking up for what’s right. This took GUTS.

How many 16-year-olds can say they've walked their mother down the aisle? Not many!

Who remembers the time Squid nearly died?!

With all this experience, we think it's about time Callum grew up and found himself a nice lady. Who knows, maybe love is just around the corner?