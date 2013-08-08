Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

The Squid Files

The Squid Files

With Callum’s sweet sixteenth just around the corner we think it’s about time everybody stopped treating him like a kid. We take a look back at some of Squid’s finer (and kind of scary) moments.

With Callum’s sweet sixteenth just around the corner we think it’s about time everybody stopped treating him like a kid. Sure, he may not have had a first real kiss just yet, but when you look back at some of the things Callum’s faced in his life, we think he’s had more trauma than most 50-year-olds. From an abusive father, to an absentee mother, a host of near kidnappings and a hostage situation, it’s clear the guy hasn’t exactly had it easy. Add to the mix his love problems and we think the guy deserves a medal for being the most resilient guy ever! We take a look back at some of Squid’s finer (and kind of scary) moments.

Remember how when you were young you had nightmares about a strange man coming into your house to hurting you and your family? Yeah. Well that actually happened to Callum. No biggy though. He bounced back. In fact, he never even mentions it…

Callum Jones - Neighbours

Callum's always had an affinity with Dogs. He particularly likes their loyalty...

Callum Jones - Neighbours

Rani Kapoor left him wanting more after she bailed on their relationship...poor Callum.

Coco Jacinta - Neighbours

Despite Bailey's betrayal, Callum still jumped in to save him. If that's not loyalty, we don't know what is!

Callum Jones - Neighbours

And not even an abusive military man can keep Callum from sticking up for what’s right. This took GUTS.

Callum Jones - Neighbours

How many 16-year-olds can say they've walked their mother down the aisle? Not many!

Callum Jones - Neighbours

Who remembers the time Squid nearly died?!

Callum Jones - Neighbours

With all this experience, we think it's about time Callum grew up and found himself a nice lady. Who knows, maybe love is just around the corner?

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.