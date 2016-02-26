Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

The Erinsborough Heatwave Survival Guide

The Erinsborough Heatwave Survival Guide

It’s a record-breaking heatwave and it’s Erinsborough-wide, causing passions, tempers and heart palpitations to soar in tandem with the mercury level.

Don’t: Make a Deal with the Devil

It’s hotter than hell out there so it’s safe to assume there’s only one person capable of maintaining their usual levels of wit and cunning. 

Neighbours Heatwave Channel ELEVEN

Do: Go With the (Ice) Flow

If your body heat needs droppin’, let Paul come a knockin’. What the ‘Erinsbrough Ice Man’ can do with H20 would make a snowman blush. Combined with the temperature of his soul, you’ll be Slurpee in his hands.

Neighbours Heatwave Channel ELEVEN

Do: Avoid Manual Labour

School suspension is not a holiday; some form of punishment should be involved. But digging gran’s garden in this heat? What is this – gran’s gulag?!

Do: Ditch the Robes

Surely the Mayor of Erinsborough can be excused from wearing reams of heavy fabric in high heat. It will only lead to a major MAYOR MELTDOWN. Tears are not a type of face mist – you don’t want to cool down this way.

Neighbours Heatwave Channel ELEVEN

Don’t: Lose Your Emotional Cool

Worse than tears, heightened emotional responses can lead to heart problems. Take deep breaths, send the wanton grandchild out to the gulag garden, and revisit the issue at a cooler time.

Do: Stand Half-Naked in Front of a Fan While Spraying Yourself with Water

'Nuff said.

Don’t: Parade Around in a Bikini

Well you can, but you might make some girls jealous. 

Neighbours Heatwave Channel ELEVEN

Do: Sabotage the Air Conditioning of Your Competition

It’s a foolproof way to steer customers through the doors of your new business.

Neighbours Heatwave Channel ELEVEN

Don’t: Give Up Sport

Just play it in the pool, standing a very short distance from the other player. 

Don’t: Exert Yourself

If you find yourself in a hot mess, stay calm and preferably very still. Under the shade of a tree if possible. Wait for help, or a soothing southerly. Whichever comes first. 

Neighbours Heatwave Channel ELEVEN

Neighbours raises the temperature 6.30 weeknights on ELEVEN

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.