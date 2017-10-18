Stefan Dennis on Filming Mrs Robinson

It’s not every day Stefan Dennis gets to work on the idyllic Heron Island, but for two days that was his set. The new web series Mrs Robinson follows the unlikely pairing of Paul Robinson and Courtney Grixti (Emma Lane). After a chance meeting at an airport, they both travel to Heron Island, which leads to a proposal that rocks the residents of Erinsborough.

“I was very excited about going to Heron Island. I’ve never been there and it holds a dear place in my heart because a friend of mine used to be a chef there many, many years ago. So I’d always wanted to go to Heron Island, so when they said they were actually filming there I thought oh this is really great!” Stefan revealed that Neighbours has somewhat of a location filming curse, which summons poor weather whenever the crew leave their Nunawading HQ.

“As an actor, every now and you get a opportunity to film somewhere where you’re not used to filming e.g. somewhere exotic. This is the first time we’ve had brilliant weather. It was really lovely filming there and everybody was really helpful - the abundance of sea life is amazing.”

“That’s what I love about the web series, even though I’m still playing Paul Robinson and even though it’s kind of Neighbours, it’s also completely different so you get a chance to play, dipping our toes in something else.”

The next webisode of Mrs Robinson airs next Tuesday the 24th October on Tenplay.