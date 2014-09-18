Neighbours

Sneek Peek Zombies on Ramsay Street

Dan Paris returned to the studio this week to star in the show’s latest webisode series Neighbours VS Zombies set to go live on October 27 in time for Halloween.

Through the magic of make-up, Dan was transformed with deathly accuracy for the five-part series and was reunited with his on-screen in-laws Karl and Susan Kennedy, played by Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne who also joined in the zombie fun.

Dan’s character exited Neighbours in 2002 after a fatal horse riding accident, however in true Neighbours’ form, returned in 2005 for the show’s 20th Anniversary in a dream sequence.

“This was just too much fun to pass up and it was great to see Alan and Jackie again, it was as if no time had passed – not unlike how a zombie feels I guess,” joked Dan who now runs his own successful photography business in Western Australia.

Dan will be joined by a number of other heritage characters that have met with unfortunate endings over the years on Neighbours. These will be revealed over the coming weeks.

Funded by Screen Australia’s Skip Ahead scheme, the series will feature behind-the-scenes updates with local YouTube content creator Louna Maroun who also has a starring role.

Catch Neighbours VS Zombies on YouTube.com/Neighbours from October 27.

