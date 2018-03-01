Sister act for the Brennan family

Actress April Rose Pengilly is Neighbours’ newest resident, joining the regular cast of the much-loved soap, playing Chloe Brennan.

April Rose’s free-spirited character is set to shake up the Brennan family on Ramsay Street when she arrives unexpectedly later this month, much to the surprise of her brothers Mark and Aaron, played by Scott McGregor and Matt Wilson.

April Rose said; “I am so excited to be joining the Neighbours family, Chloe Brennan is one of the most fun, interesting roles I've ever been offered and I'm already having a ball playing her."

While Chloe Brennan is April Rose’s first ongoing role in a series, she has appeared in numerous guest roles in series including the AACTA Award-winning Peter Allen: Not The Boy Next Door, Network TEN’s mini-series Brock, the feature film LBF and short films including Jinxed, Duffy and Object, which featured at the Cannes and St Tropez Film Festivals, and at Australians in Film showcases in Los Angeles in both 2014 and 2015.

April Rose began her career as a highly successful international model, living and working in New York, London and Tokyo, and shooting with renowned photographers such as Rankin and Steven Chee. She was selected for many prestigious roles, including ambassador for leading Australian department store David Jones and face of the L’Oreal Melbourne Fashion Festival (now Virgin Australia Melbourne Fashion Festival).

The Brennan family has quickly expanded in recent years, starting in 2011 with Mark in a support role, which developed into a regular character. Younger brothers Tyler (Travis Burns) and Aaron took up residency in the pursuing years, and their mother Faye (Zoe Bertram) and late father Russell have also made appearances.

“We have hinted at a Brennan sister for a while now and we’re delighted that she has finally arrived, and even more thrilled to have April Rose playing her. She has brought a fantastic energy to the character and we have a lot in store for young Chloe, which will certainly keep her brothers on their toes,” said Jason Herbison, Executive Producer, Neighbours.

The born and raised Sydneysider now divides her time between her hometown and Melbourne for the Neighbours role.

"My work schedule has been full-on thus far, however I have a long list of restaurants I want to try and I look forward to getting to know Melbourne better when I have time. I'm not into coffee or sport, but I hope Melbournians will accept me all the same!"

April Rose makes her Neighbours debut on March 27th 2018.