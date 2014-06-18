Neighbours

Sheree Murphy's Ramsay Street stop over

Sheree Murphy, UK soap star and wife of Australian soccer hero Harry Kewell, fulfilled a career dream to appear on Neighbours when she started filming a guest roll on the long-running series yesterday.

The mother of four considers Melbourne a second home after settling here with her family from 2011 to 2013 when her husband played for Melbourne Heart football team.

 

“I just feel like I’m coming home again. To be able to work in Melbourne for such an iconic soap is a real dream come true. Melbourne is a fantastic city with great weather, people and restaurants, what more could you need?,” said Sheree who arrived in Melbourne last week to prepare for the six week role.

 

“I’m really looking forward to taking in Melbourne’s great coffee houses, they’re amazing and catching up with friends for a night out in St Kilda.”

 

Sheree will play British businesswoman, Dakota Davies who also happens to an old flame of one of the show’s male residents, but she hasn’t quite recovered from their break-up.

 

“I’ve been watching Neighbours since the very beginning so to grow up watching a show and to now be part of it is unbelievable. Neighbours is a huge part of the Australian culture just like our soaps in the UK,” said Sheree who has starred in Hollyoaks and Emmerdale.

 

Sheree will film at the show’s Forest Hill studio and her episodes will screen in Australia and the United Kingdom from October.

