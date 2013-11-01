Sheilas recap

I know I’m not exactly known for being overly affectionate, particularly of people I don’t know. But I don’t really think I need to know somebody in order to accurately gauge what they’re like and mark my words, that Gem is no good. There’s just something about her which I can’t quite put my finger on. It’s something about the way she slinks around with that good for nothing look on her face. I don’t like it. I don’t like it at all. I know Georgia’s not exactly my responsibility or anything but I’ll admit I’ve grown incredibly fond of the girl. And of course anybody who means something to my grandson means something to me. So for this reason I’d never say a bad word about her. But if I’m being completely honest, it’s sometimes abundantly clear the girl’s not exactly the brightest crayon in the box now is she!? And I think it would be fair to say she’s not exactly the best judge of character. Remember the time she was engaged to a man that was lying to her for seven years?! Yeah. Well, all I’m saying is just because Georgia thinks Gem’s the greatest thing since sliced bread doesn’t necessarily mean she is!

Now I don’t usually get involved with high school politics because let’s face it, I’m far too old for that rubbish. Not to mention most of my kids and grandkids haven’t really stuck around high school long enough for me to get involved anyway! But there’s been some real tension at Erinsborough High this week, particularly between…yep, you guessed it, those Willis and Turner kids. What’s got them all in tizz this week you might be wondering? The same as usual really. Rivalry. Now, I’m certainly one for rivalry, but sometime I just wish they’d all give it a damn rest! Imogen Willis was convinced she was going to win the school captaincy. But then apparently that Amber decided she wanted to step up to the plate and run for school skipper. She must have gotten sick of being known as a little bit of a naïve ditz I suppose. And who can blame her?! I mean, being so close with those over achieving perfectionist Willis kids is enough to give even the very best of us a complex. Understandably, Amber’s decision to run for captain was taken…uh…how do I put this…not very seriously. If you know what I’m saying.?! The bad thing is I think Josh’s reaction actually showed Amber what he really does think about her abilities. Which if you ask me is quite awkward. Naturally, Imogen ended up winning.

So as anybody with half a brain could have predicated, Rhiannon has fallen for Mason and she’s fallen for him BIG TIME. The whole relationship is bizarre and as you can imagine, Rhiannon’s becoming increasingly besotted with Mason. Now, I know he told Kate he was ready to start a family…but now that the idea of a family isn’t actually so far fetched, I daresay the boy must be having second thoughts. And who could blame him really? The boy’s not even 20-years-old!