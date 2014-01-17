Sheilas recap We can work it out

If I’m going to be completely honest, I’m a little bit all over the place at the moment. Things with that Grandson of mine are really messy and I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me. It does. The boy has gone from having the most beautiful relationship with an absolutely gorgeous girl, to losing it all in the blink of an eye at the hands of some nutbag lunatic. I know what you’re thinking, it’s not entirely Gemma’s fault Georgia and Kyle broke up now is it? I mean, Kyle and Kate made a huge mistake. But they really have paid for it. The only problem is - have they really learnt? I can spot it from a mile away and I really don’t like it, but I suspect Kyle is using his “friendly” feelings for Kate to try to mend his broken heart. The boy has always had a flame for Kate. I’m really not denying that. But it’s abundantly clear Georgia is the one he loves…he was set to marry the girl for goodness sake. Now, I’m not blaming Kate. She reckons she’s in love with Kyle too, which she could very well be…but I’m calling it now, any attempts at a relationship that involves something more than friendship between the two is only going to end in heartbreak. And we all know when a heart breaks, it doesn't break even…so I really hope Kate’s prepared. That being said, I have been wrong before…once.

Now I know it’s none of my business, but I've been catching wind of some trouble brewing in the Rebecchi household. Everything looks ok on the surface but I can sense trouble from a mile away. That Sonya has gone and found herself a new male “friend”. Which is fine. But anyone can see this new friendship is interfering with her marriage and her family. I really don’t know why she finds it necessary to get so involved with this situation. I mean that’s not to say it’s not a very sad situation. It is. The man lost his wife and is left to look after a newborn on his own and it’s just terrible. But the moment Sonya starts putting his needs in front of the needs of her own family. Well that just crosses the line a little bit if you ask me.

Have you heard about pool boy’s latest dramas? Well, if you could really call them that. It just seems to me as if he’s getting a little bit too big for his britches and all that chlorine is going to his big beautiful head. He’s been really bucking horns with his hot and hunky father too. Not entirely sure what’s the problem, but all I know is that there’s been a whole heap of fighting and mucking around. From as far as I can tell though, Amber and him seem to be loved up. Which is a welcome change. The girl’s lovely and she really does dote on the boy… a little too much but that’s just my opinion.

Now that mayoral election has really been dragging on a bit but you know what politicians are like! They thrive off that limelight and want to keep it on them as much as possible. Speaking of which, that spotlight hasn't exactly been glowing on Karl of late. People seem to think he’s neglecting his duty as a husband by going off running for mayor while his wife has a serious illness. I think everybody just needs to calm down though because realistically, what’s the other option?! Paul Robinson?! I think not! Hell will freeze over before I let that man win.