Sheilas recap Time for a ring

The only thing that could be possibly worse than evil Paul Robinson owning half of Erinsborough, is the thought of him owning AND running Erinsborough. And that ladies and gentleman is looking as though it might actually be a realistic possibility. But I swear, if that man gets elected as Mayor of Erinsborough, I’m moving back to Frankston. The man’s a crook and everybody knows it. Trust me, that will not be enough to ensure he keeps his big head out of office. I know Karl Kennedy has decided to run too. Which is good news I suppose. I mean, the man’s a little bit of a dolt…but at least he’s not completely dodgy. I’ve got half a mind to run for Mayor myself. Anything to keep that stupid and selfish man from having even more control over Erinsborough. I mean, it’s enough he’s my landlord and boss. I don’t know if I could handle him being my Mayor as well! Jeepers. The thought of it really gives me the creeps.

But in slightly more positive news, I’ve actually got something rather exciting to share with you lot. Now, it’s really important you don’t go spilling the beans on this one because it really does need to be kept hush hush. I decided to give Kyle my incredibly special engagement ring to give to Georgia when he’s ready to pop the question. Now, I must admit I’ve always had a bit of a soft spot for Kate and him. But after seeing what Kyle and Georgia have been through, the way she’s stuck by him no matter what and they way he absolutely dotes on her, it really is evident to me the two of them are meant to be. Now, I don’t mean to be putting pressure on the boy or anything…It really was just my way of the letting him know I approve and when ever he’s ready to make the big commitment, I’ll be right there supporting him in every which way I can. It’ll be interesting to see how long he can hold off…

Oh! Did you hear about what happened to that poor young Josie girl? During the fun run earlier this week, the young lass collapsed from exhaustion and malnutrition. I don’t know the exact details. I mean, I hardly know the girl. But Sonya did mention Josie’s been really taking a major and somewhat unhealthy pre-occupation with her body image. And she’s convinced it’s something to do with trying to impress that Callum. Now I know I’ve said this before, but I still stand by it, these girls need to stop having such unrealistic ideas of beauty. It’s really incredibly distressing. First there was that Imogen Willis and now young Josie. Blimey, I didn’t know eating disorders were contagious!

Speaking of somewhat distressing situations, poor Rhiannon’s found herself in a real state. Apparently, somebody has gone and reported her to social services. I’m not saying Rhiannon has always been a perfect mother. No, far from it. But the girl really has tried her best and she is improving. She’s found herself a good partner in that Mason Turner, and all of the signs point towards the fact she’s really turning over a new leaf. I only hope it’s not too late…