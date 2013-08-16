Sheila's recap The Willis Family dramas

According to reports, Susan suspects Imogen may have an eating disorder. Now I know Susan cops a lot of flack for always sticking her nose where it’s not wanted, but I’ve got to say in this instance she’s done the right thing. I’m not going to sit here and pretend I’ve got a clue what goes on in that young Imogen Willis’ mind, but from what I’ve heard, the girl’s definitely got issues. I’m not going to go into details because as usual it’s none of my beezewax. But all I can say is that I hope Brad and Terese take note. It’s not very often Susan is wrong about something and I’d bet my bottom dollar this is not going to be the first time.

In other news, young Kate Ramsay is still in struggle town. I’ve done my best to protect the girl. I really have. But things just got a little out of my control the other day and it’s really caused quite a kafuffle. I’m sure you’ve heard by now Lucas and Vanessa are expecting – again! Which is great. Got no issues with that. Good luck to them. They make great parents. And it’s certainly not them I’m worried about. It’s Kate who I’m worried about. Despite my best effort to keep her away, through a strange turn of events, Kate ended up being at Vanessa’s impromptu Baby Shower. I wasn’t there, but apparently, when Kate found out Vanessa was pregnant, she went ballistic! She even knocked a platter over. I know it’s hard for the girl but you really can’t go around acting like that. People will start to talk! I don’t know how to help her though. Words are just words. They don’t really change anything, do they?!

So I’m sure you’ve all heard by now but I might as well tell you again because it’s such a great news…Georgia has really started to make a mark with her song “letting you know”. Apparently somebody filmed her at one of her gigs at Charlies and put it on the internet and it went viral. Not that I know what “viral” means, but from what I’ve been told, this is most certainly a good thing. Well, at least Paul Robinson seems to think. He’s offered to manage her and help her “make it big”. Of course, he sees the dollars and so he’s all over it like a rash. But at the end of the day, if it allows Georgia to do something she’s really passionate about, I’m all for it. Just got to get that Karl Kennedy out of the way…

I’ve just heard Brad Willis has decided to give young Hudson another chance and has taken him on. So now he’s coaching Josh AND Hudson. Now, as you can imagine, young broody Joshua is not too keen on this. He’s likes having Daddy’s attention all to himself. Ah yes. Wouldn’t we all love to have Papa Willis’ attention all to ourselves… That Terese is one lucky lady if you ask me. She’s got a stunning, committed and gorgeous man on her arm. It’s no wonder she’s so big on date nights. If he were my man, I’d be taking him on date’s every night…if you know what I mean. Apparently Lauren is jealous of their relationship. Ha! Jealous of their ‘relationship’ or jealous of the person Terese is in a relationship with?! Not that there’s anything wrong with mate. Oh no siree! I love me a man in uniform…But that Brad’s just got that something about him which I can’t quite put my finger on….although I’d very much like to put my finger on it. Okay. I’ll shoosh up now.