Sheila's Recap Plenty more fish in the sea

Now, I’m not going to pretend like everything’s all right here on Ramsay Street. Because it’s not. I can’t help but feel as though lately everybody’s really getting under each other’s skin. Not like that’s out of the ordinary or anything. I’m just noticing it a lot more and I’ve got reason to believe it’s because that Robbo is still lingering around like a bad smell. He is really starting to get on my nerves. You know I’m not usually on Paul’s Robinson’s side with anything, but in this case, I don’t care how dodgy Paul’s being, as long as he gets rid of the man!

I wouldn’t say I’ve exactly warmed to that young Amber girl or anything and I doubt I ever will. But that doesn’t mean I want to see the poor lass get hurt. I don’t know the story, but I know that Robbo has still been sniffing around her. And from what I’ve gathered, Mason’s gotten himself involved somehow. The whole lot of them just need to cut all ties and be done with it. These idiotic shenanigans are beyond comprehension to me.

I really think Mason would be best off butting out of anything to do with the delinquent and focus his efforts on being there for Kate. Doubtful. And have you heard? Josh and Amber gave it another crack…and then broke it off again! These two, I’ll tell you what. I feel like smacking their heads together to knock some sense into them! Oh well. Plenty more fish in the sea I suppose.

Now, I know I keep saying this, and I also know it’s probably none of my business…but I am slightly concerned There have been whispers around town that Lucas is getting himself in a little too deep financially. I know it’s really nothing that affects me directly, but I do wonder if everything is okay… And once again, Susan has found herself involved in something actually quite sensitive. Rumour has it that young Willis girl has issues with food. I don’t know if it’s confirmed yet, and I really hope it’s just a ridiculous rumour, but if it’s the truth, how terribly sad. I never would have picked her for it. So bright and confident and beautiful. I guess it shows you just never know what goes on behind closed doors.

I’ll tell you who is definitely starting to grow on me? That young Hudson. My gosh he’s a lovely lad. I know he’s made his mistakes in the past, but I really think he’s turning out to be a lovely young gentleman! Chris is exceptionally lucky…and he knows it too! Paul’s decided to get Lassiter’s to sponsor Hudson which I think is a fantastic idea…Apparently it’s caused a few waves between Brad and Terese though. Oh well, they’re a strong couple. They can get through it!