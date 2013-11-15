Sheilas recap Kyle and Georgia are getting married

So, it’s official my gorgeous Grandson is about to be taken off the market by an absolute darling of a girl. Yes. I am so pleased to announce Kyle and Georgia are officially engaged to get married! Words cannot express how proud of am of the two of them. The way their relationship has blossomed really is quite remarkable. But as to be expected, the proposal has brought with it a whole other element of family drama. I’ve been working around the clock trying to rally the Canning troops but it’s been like bashing my head against a brick wall. It’s unbelievable the excuses these people come up with to avoid coming to a wedding…a wedding for goodness sake. Anyone would think I’m trying to rip their teeth from the back of their throats the way they’ve all been carrying on. But I’ve just gotta keep reminding myself, it’s not about me, it’s about Georgia and Kyle, and I suppose as long they’re happy, I’m happy…I guess.

Now, while I might be overjoyed for the two of them, I get the sense that lunatic cousin of Georgia’s, Gemma, might be the exact opposite. Jeeze she’s a cunning young lass. Got Georgia fooled though, that’s for sure. But I know a creeper when I see one, and I’m telling you now, that Gem girl is up to no good. It’s just the little things, you know?! I’m really starting to feel uneasy about her. It’s as if she’s got this weird sort of hold over Georgia, and of course Georgia’s completely oblivious to it.

And I suppose you’ve heard, Josh and Amber went on a break…again! I really do not know what it is with those two. They’re both incredibly lovely and they seem totally loved up. It’s as if neither of them can stand things being solid for more than 5 minutes so they search incessantly for things to cause drama. It’s a generational thing I’d say. You see it everywhere these days. You know, kids just causing trouble and fighting with each other just for the sake of finding something to do. Watch though. They’ll be back on track again in no time. I wish they could just settle and be happy. But as always, who listens to me!? I’m just an old woman with a whole lot to say with nobody to hear it!