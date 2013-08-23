Sheila's recap: Did Robbo get the Karma he deserved?

So, let me put it this way, I am absolutely gobsmacked and have no idea what to feel or even think and I've gotta admit, this is pretty much a first for me. After all my talk about getting rid of that delinquent Robbo, somebody’s gone and done just that! The guy was run down just the other night in what appears to be a hit and run. Now, I don’t know the medical details, but I know it’s not exactly looking good for the guy. He's certainly not in a good state that’s for sure. The troubling thing is, we don't even know who did it. And if I'm to be perfectly blunt (like I'm ever not)...the guy didn't exactly have many friends. It could have been a number of people...that's assuming whoever did it, did it on purpose!

At the moment it’s really looking as though it might have been Toadie. I suppose there is a lot more to it...apparently, Toadie’s drink was spiked and he doesn’t remember a thing from that night, which is obviously incredibly frightening for Sonya and him. Gosh. Can you imagine?! Wouldn’t that just be awful!

He was a low life loser. And as I told him, if it wasn’t for Paul banning me from banning people, I would have banned him not only from Charlies…but from LIFE. But that doesn’t mean the guy deserved to be run over. That’s taking things a little far. No, no. I just meant he should nick off out of Erinsborough and crawl back into the hole he came from.

So there’s Toadie who is convinced he’s done it, mainly because he doesn’t remember a thing from the night. But then there’s a few other bits and bobs which make the whole thing extra mysterious. The car that was used to hit him actually belonged to that Imogen girl. Yes. How about that! And of course, where there’s smoke there’s…well, Mason Turner. Trust him to be involved somehow. I wasn’t really aware of this, but apparently Imogen and Mason have struck some kind of deal on the car. Co-ownership or some rubbish. So technically, that implicates everybody’s favourite delinquent, Mason too. As much as I’m not the biggest fan of Mason, I do hope he didn’t have anything to do with it. But it really wouldn’t surprise me if he did.

Now, onto something a little more ‘light hearted’…if it wasn’t a week with such a big event like a hit and run, I’d probably call this little bit of gossip the opposite of light hearted…but in light of recent events, I guess it’s safe to say it’s no biggie…Well, that stupid old git Lou Carpenter thinks I’ve got a crush on him! The man comes into Charlie’s and acts as if I’m all hot for him and thinking he has to let me down lightly?! The nerve of that man. Turns out, Bailey Turner has gone and posted comments on his blog pretending they’re from me. Take a look at the blog here: www.loucarpenter.com