Sheilas recap Brennan returns

So that spunky too-hot-it-hurts-my-eyes Mark Brennan is back in Erinsborough and my oh my am I glad to see him. The man’s got impeccable timing, which doesn’t surprise me, considering he seems to have just about impeccable everything…

But seriously the man couldn’t have arrived at a better time, because as I’m sure you’ve heard by now, Kyle finally got around to dumping Kate. Don’t get me wrong. I adore my grandson. But sometimes the boy can be as idiotic as a donkey.

You’ve no doubt heard by now he’s gone and gotten Georgia pregnant? Under normal circumstances this would be wonderful news, however due to the inconvenient fact that he’d just gone and shacked up with Kate, it’s anything but good timing. It was evident from the start Kate was a lot keener on the idea of a relationship with Kyle than he was. I suppose he was in denial about how much he really did love Georgia and felt as though he might as well give it a shot with Kate. I could see it from a mile a way that it was heading for disaster. But these youngens have to learn these things for themselves sometimes.

So the boy goes ahead breaks up with her because he just isn’t ‘feeling it’ but fails to mention the fact Georgia is having his baby. I can understand his thinking though. I mean, that’s not exactly going to go down so well considering Kate’s inability to have a child, is it now?! But still, as I always say, honesty is the best policy and these things have a way of coming back to bite you. Which it obviously did. Poor Georgia’s been in such a state lately, and without thinking she broke the news to Kate. Naturally, Kate didn’t take it well.

From what I heard though, Mark Brennan was there to console Kate. Who wouldn’t have a bar of it. Which is completely understandable. I mean, who really wants to be consoled by an ex over what’s essentially a romantic rejection? No one wants that! But still, it’s obvious the gorgeous man still has eyes for Kate and Kate alone. It’s actually just what Kate needs if you ask me… But nobody did…as usual.

But enough about Kate and her romantic dilemmas! There’s been some absolutely terrible news. Those teens decided to take a trip away from Erinsborough for a camping getaway. Which, if you ask me, was actually a pretty good idea. They all need to get out more. They seem to spend an awful lot of time just hanging around causing trouble. But anyway, turns out it wasn’t such a good idea. I don’t know the exact details of how it all came about you, and I’m sure I never will, but for some idiotic and unknown reason they decided to go rock climbing. And of course the whole thing ended in disaster. Pool boy fell and ended up smashing his shoulder. The damage is pretty extensive from what I hear. I really do feel for the boy and his family. Those Willis’ just cant seem to catch a break sometimes?

Not surprisingly, Mason has been implicated in causing the fall. I’ve got no idea how or why he would be getting blamed for this, but it doesn’t surprise me. He’s one of those boys that can’t seem to stay out of trouble, even though I really do think he genuinely means well. My heart really does go out to all involved!