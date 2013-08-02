Sheila's Recap Baby Brain

Is it just me or has the whole of Erinsborough gone baby crazy?!

Firstly, I am absolutely thrilled to announce the lovely Vanessa is pregnant. My gosh that Lucas sure knows when he’s onto a good thing, doesn’t he?! But jokes aside, I really am so happy for them…Although I have heard something that makes me feel a little uneasy. This is between you and me…and I mean this because it really is juicy…But I’ve heard, apparently that Lucas might be having some serious financial issues that even Vanessa doesn’t even know about! I don’t know for sure or anything though so don’t go spreading it for gods sake!

Although it’s great news for Vanessa and Lucas, I can’t help but worry about what terrible timing it is for young Kate. She’s only just found out about her infertility and it’s almost as if Mother Nature is rubbing it in or something. To make matters worse, as to be expected, that idiot Mason acted like a complete fool when he found out. Went and made it all about him, obviously. Why am I not surprised? Still not sure what the girl sees in him. I suppose he does love her an awful lot though.

Speaking of The Turners, have you heard the latest? Apparently Lauren is keen to pop out another delinquent child! I personally think that’s the last thing they need, another child to add to the bunch – ridiculous!

Now, onto that man Paul Robinson. You’re not going to believe what he’s done. He’s gone and bought our house! Of course, it’s just a control thing as usual. Although he reckons it’s to help Kate. Surprisingly, I do believe him. It’s just not the way you show love. She needs support, not money but the man will never learn! Speaking of people who never learn, that fool Robbo is still sniffing around Amber like there’s no tomorrow. But that’s not even the worst of it. I'm fairly sure the girl's falling for it. Well, that’s what I’ve gathered. It really is unfortunate for the poor girl. Everybody knows she's only going to get hurt. I just hope it’s not too badly. I must say I've grown slighty fond of the girl. Even if she is a bit of an idiot!

And have I told you about poor Karl? Oh! Well, the poor man’s losing his daughter – again! For a while there it was looking as if Holly was going to stay. But at least minute she decided she just couldn’t be away from her mother. Which I do understand. Most kids have a real bond with their mothers. It’s kind of hard to explain. No parent wants to be estranged from their child. Hopefully now the two of them have started to connect properly, it means there’s a better chance of her coming over to visit more regularly.