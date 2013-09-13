Sheilas Recap A town on the hunt

Well, the cat’s out of the bag. Vanessa knows about Lucas and his illegal gambling and for a while there, it really wasn’t looking good for old mate Fitzgerald. When Vanessa found out about his relapse, she was absolutely devastated, which I don’t blame her for. Naturally, Lucas was in the doghouse… big time. To be honest I actually felt kind of sorry for the man. And as if he wasn’t already feeling bad enough, you’ll never guess who arrived in town…Vanessa’s ex husband! This gave our friend Lucas quite the fright. But it turned out to be blessing in disguise because he ended up bailing Lucas and Vanessa out of their financial catastrophe. The two of them now seem to be back on track and set for a lovely wedding next week!

Oh! Did you hear?! Kate and Mason broke up. I can’t say I’m exactly happy about the situation because that’s just down right mean. But if I’m to be really blunt, I can’t say I’m exactly disappointed either… that doesn’t make me a bad person, does it?! I just really don’t see the connection or chemistry between the two of them. Any fool could see they were heading for disaster. There was never a peaceful moment between the two. Now, I don’t know the fine details of exactly what the straw that broke the camels back was…but I have a feeling it had something to with Kate’s fertility issues. All I can say is that it was always going to happen so it’s best off being sooner rather than later. Just saying.

I’m glad to report it’s not always doom and gloom here in Erinsborough. This week we’ve had a lot of fun with a community Treasure Hunt. That lovely and generous man Jack Lassiter took it upon himself to organise it. And you wouldn’t believe the amount of money that was up for grabs…it was THOUSANDS. And guess who found it?! Yours truly...and well, that leech Lou Carpenter. Of course, we ended up splitting the money. It really was a well deserved break for us folk. We’ve been through a hell of a lot lately and it was absolutely wonderful being able to put our minds onto something other than death and drama. That being said, from what I’ve heard, Jack Lassiter isn’t exactly in tiptop shape. I haven’t known him very long and I’m not going to pretend I even know him well…but it’s always sad when somebody’s health is beginning to dwindle.

And one last thing, that Georgia, bless her, has decided she really does want to pursue a singing career. You know as well as I do that the girl is talented. There are no questions there. What I will however question is the way in which she’s going about pursuing her dream. The girl’s gone and signed up with Paul Robinson of all people. I knew she wasn’t exactly the brightest crayon in the box. But signing over all of your rights to Paul Robinson…now that’s just damn right idiotic. To make matters worse, from what I’ve heard she’s deciding to quite nursing all together. Can you believe it? Oh well. What would old Sheila know I suppose. I’m just the biddy behind the bar that pours the beers. And on that note, I think I may just go and pour myself a sneaky one. Shhhhh. Don’t tell Paul!