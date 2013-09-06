Sheila's Recap: A relapse has a lot of consequences

So it seems as though Vanessa’s worse fears are materialising. Lucas has gone off on a gambling binge and gotten the two of them in some pretty serious financial trouble. And do you know what’s worse? He was involved in some illegal poker game with that scumbag Robbo. I would have bet my life on Lucas never doing the wrong thing by his family…sorry, poor choice of words. But I’ll tell you the thing that’s got me the most concerned? Owing Robbo such a huge amount of money certainly gives Lucas a fairly obvious motive, doesn’t it?! I mean what more reason could somebody have to want a man dead? And obviously the police agree with me because Lucas has been named prime suspect in the hit and run!

Now, onto something a little more sensitive…To be honest I’m not even sure I should be telling you about this, but it is important for people to know about it I suppose. So it turns out Susan Kennedy was spot on with her concerns about young Imogen Willis. She certainly does have an eating disorder. Now, I’m not sure about the intricate details of the situation so I don’t know how long she’s been struggling with it or anything, but from what I hear Terese and Brad are fairly shocked and distraught about the whole thing. I know this must be hard thing for them all to deal with, but if any family can overcome such adversity, it’s certainly them.

Have you heard? Josh and Amber have FINALLY sorted themselves out ...It really is about time though, isn’t?! At least one of the Willis family is happy…

I guess it’s only fair I give you the obligatory Kate and Mason relationship update. You’re not going to believe the latest with them. Supposedly Mason has suggested the two of them start trying for a baby. Would you believe it?! Not that my opinion really matters but I do think this is an absolutely ridiculous proposition. I really doubt Kate will go for it. I mean, sure, the girls fertility challenged…but Mason’s not exactly father material at this stage, is he?!

I think poor Georgia is still struggling to come to terms with having a patient die on her. I really don’t think she should give herself too much of a hard time about it. But you know what she’s like…too good for her own good that girl is!