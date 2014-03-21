Sheila recap A Shocking Revelation

What a week it’s been in Erinsborough! It’s not very often I say this, and I suppose it’s because it’s very often I feel it. But If I’m going to be perfectly honest with you, for the first time ever, I am feeling a touch sad for Paul Robinson. I say a touch because it’s not the usual kind of sadness I’d feel for a normal person. And let’s be honest, old Money Bags is not a normal person. Nonetheless, I am sorry to see him so down in the dumps. That Rebecca woman really does seem as if she brings out a different side to the man…a better side. A side I didn’t even know existed. Of course he’s hasn’t exactly delved into the finer details with me. I’m not exactly his go to person…but it doesn’t take a genius to see that when Rebecca was in town Paul was an entirely different person. But all that’s bound to change now she’s gone and broken his heart. And it’s not like the man doesn’t deserve it. With the amount of lying, manipulation and cheating he’s done in his lifetime, I don’t think there’s enough bad things in the world that could be bestowed upon him to even begin to pay off the man’s karmic debts. But still, nobody likes a miserable Paul Robinson and for that fact alone, I think the whole thing is unfortunate.

I don’t want to go jumping the gun or anything, but I must say, I think Kate might finally be starting to allow the spark in her heart to reignite for Mark Brennan. I don’t want to go jinxing anything, because nothing has exactly happened yet, but I saw the way she was looking at him on Farm Day. You’d have to have been as daft as dingbat not to have noticed. Admittedly, the man had his shirt off and let me tell you, it certainly was a sight to be seen. The man’s simply gorgeous. And he loves Kate…what MORE does the woman want?

There’s been a mammoth of a revelation in Erinsborough this week and to be honest I’m surprised that I’m surprised by it because there seems to be a huge revelation every week… So it turns out Brad and Lauren have a secret love child. So secret in fact, neither of them even knew about it. Well, I suppose that’s a slight exaggeration. Lauren certainly knew that she gave birth to Brad’s child. She simply didn’t realise the child was still alive. Apparently that Kathy Carpenter gave the child up for adoption…the nerve of the woman! Is that even legal? Naturally, the whole thing has come as a huge shock for all involved. Matt Turner’s actually been pretty amazing in his reaction. I’ve been impressed. Especially considering he tends to be a hot head at the best of times. Terese on the other hand has lost her mind. She really hasn’t taken the news well at all. But can you blame her? It’s just so left of field…you just don’t know how you’d react, do you? I only hope they’re all able to band together and work out the best step forward from this point on…