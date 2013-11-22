Sheila recap 6776 6780

Rhiannon and her gorgeous little boy Jackson have called it a day and decided to leave Erinsborough for good. It’s always sad when people leave and I’ve gotta say, this is certainly bitter sweet for me. I’ll admit that against all odds, I really was starting to call Rhiannon a friend. But this being said, she was offered a fantastic opportunity in Darwin and I really do believe moving has got to be the best option for her and Jackson. From what I’ve heard, she was pretty devastated when Mason told her he didn’t love her. That’s a pretty harsh thing to hear coming from the person you love. But she took it in her stride, just as she seems to with most things, and for that I commend her. Now, I know I’ve had my conflicting thoughts about that Turner boy, but I have to concede he did a very noble thing being honest with the girl. You just cannot go along with someone you don’t see a future with, even if it is kind of easier to just keep the peace.

But Turner boy’s not the only one who’s been making me proud this week. Did you hear? Young Imogen Willis came out and spoke openly about her eating disorder. I know I have a tendency to exaggerate, but I swear I’m not in this instance when I say I have never been so impressed with someone’s actions. The bravery and strength it took to face her peers and just be honest about her issues really is remarkable. Those Willis parents have a lot to be thankful for and one of the main things is their exceptionally impressive young daughter. And their superstar swimming sensation son too I suppose…

I must say things really are going well for the youngens of Ramsay Street. That Callum and Josie seem to have finally worked things out and seem to be a loved up little item! Good for them I say. The boy’s had his fair share of let downs so I’m happy he’s finally managed to nab himself a hot little lass. All I can say is keep that Bailey away if you know what I mean!

So the youngster are acting all mature and really stepping up to the plate, and meanwhile, the ‘adults’…if I can call them that, are acting like a bunch of squabbling children. This race for mayor between Paul and Karl…well…I must say it’s been quite entertaining! The two of them are acting incredibly petty and it’s really starting to grate on me. This being said, I know I‘ve had some involvement with stirring the pot but it’s just too amusing not to!