Scott McGregor returns to Neighbours

When Neighbour’s super hunk Mark Brennan played by Scott McGregor returned from the grave earlier this year for a brief number of episodes, fans celebrated worldwide.

“It was a relief to find out that I hadn’t died and made for a great comeback. I really enjoyed seeing the cast and crew again, and it's great the timing worked so I could return for a bit longer this time,” said Scott who is based in Los Angeles.

“I have a big family here in Melbourne, five nephews and three nieces, so it’s always good to catch up with the younger McGregor kids and see how much they have grown,”

Scott started filming last week at the show’s Nunawading studio and on location in Lysterfield. It is yet to be revealed why Erinsborough’s former detective has returned, however it’s fair to say it will have something to do with his former love Kate Ramsay.

“Mark Brennan and Kate Ramsay are certainly one of the great love stories to emerge in recent years on Neighbours, and while they will reconnect in some form, it is never that predictable,” said Richard Jasek, Neighbours Executive Producer. "There will be a twist that no one will see coming."

Scott’s episodes will screen from February in Australia and March for UK viewers.