Sarah Beaumont is back!

Immortalized by Melbourne actress Nicola Charles, Sarah and the show’s resident medico Karl Kennedy played by Alan Fletcher, steamed up the screen in 1997 with some serious pashing. When Karl’s wife Susan portrayed by Jackie Woodburne, learnt about Karl’s philandering, he copped the infamous slap from Susan, now a classic moment in Neighbours’ colourful history.

In the coming months, Sarah Beaumont returns once again under a cloud of suspicion and the question on everyone’s lips is whether she’s back to finally claim Karl for herself, or is there another agenda that will shock the folk of Ramsay Street?

"They say life imitates art, but for me art is imitating life. I've had some huge and sometimes terrifying mountains to climb in my personal life during the last 10 years. Now I'm using all those experiences to help Sarah climb hers," said Nicola.

The English born actress joined Neighbours’ as a regular cast member from 1996-1999 and has created her own chapter in the annals of Neighbours archives as one of its most controversial characters, making headlines every time she appears.

“Sarah Beaumont is a wonderful character that doesn’t need an introduction, viewers wait with bated breath for her next move and the latest instalment will surprise everyone," said Jason Herbison, Executive Producer of Neighbours. “It's always a pleasure to welcome Nicola back to Ramsay Street,”

Nicola’s episodes commence screening from April 5.