Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Sarah Beaumont is back!

Sarah Beaumont is back!

One of Neighbours most scandalous home-wreckers is returning to Ramsay Street.

Immortalized by Melbourne actress Nicola Charles, Sarah and the show’s resident medico Karl Kennedy played by Alan Fletcher, steamed up the screen in 1997 with some serious pashing.  When Karl’s wife Susan portrayed by Jackie Woodburne, learnt about Karl’s philandering, he copped the infamous slap from Susan, now a classic moment in Neighbours’ colourful history.

 

In the coming months, Sarah Beaumont returns once again under a cloud of suspicion and the question on everyone’s lips is whether she’s back to finally claim Karl for herself, or is there another agenda that will shock the folk of Ramsay Street?

 

 "They say life imitates art, but for me art is imitating life. I've had some huge and sometimes terrifying mountains to climb in my personal life during the last 10 years. Now I'm using all those experiences to help Sarah climb hers," said Nicola. 

 

The English born actress joined Neighbours’ as a regular cast member from 1996-1999 and has created her own chapter in the annals of Neighbours archives as one of its most controversial characters, making headlines every time she appears.

 

Sarah Beaumont is a wonderful character that doesn’t need an introduction, viewers wait with bated breath for her next move and the latest instalment will surprise everyone," said Jason Herbison, Executive Producer of Neighbours. “It's always a pleasure to welcome Nicola back to Ramsay Street,

 

Nicola’s episodes commence screening from April 5.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.