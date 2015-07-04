Russell Brennan arrives in Erinsborough

One of Australia’s most accomplished theatre, television and film actors Russell Kiefel joins Neighbours in a guest role as the matriarch of the Brennan family and is the center of one of the show’s most controversial story lines – domestic violence.

Playing Russell Brennan, the estranged father of Mark (Scott McGregor), Aaron (Matt Wilson) and Tyler (Travis Burns), Kiefel isn’t actually welcomed with open arms on-screen later this month (starts July 29).

“He has a lot of ground to make up with his boys and the challenge is to convince them that he is a changed man…but is he?” said Kiefel who was a scriptwriter on Neighbours in the late nineties.

Travis Burns’ character Tyler has the most volatile relationship with his father resulting in some intensely heavy scenes with the seasoned performer.

“Such a great actor to work with, every scene you would learn something new from Russell. I've done some of the toughest emotionally driven scenes with Russell, and he has just been a great support," said Burns who joined Neighbours late last year and is now a fan favourite.