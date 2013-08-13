Neighbours

Remy Hii returns to Neighbours Nunawading studio on Thursday this week to film more episodes.

Remy Hii who last week moved viewers to tears with his heart wrenching performance in the starring role of Better Man, the true story of the last Australian to be executed, returns to Neighbours Nunawading studio on Thursday this week to film more episodes.

The NIDA graduate joined the series in a recurring guest role as an elite swimmer Hudson Walsh earlier this year who has just started an on-screen romance with the show’s regular gay character Chris Pappas played by James Mason.

“Both roles (Better Man and Neighbours) couldn’t be more different, however the response has been great to both,” said Hii.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

