Incredibly sad news this morning, with legendary Reg Grundy, founder of Grundy Productions which then became FremantleMedia Australia, passing away at age 92.

Jason Herbison - Executive Producer

“Everyone at Neighbours owes a huge debt to Reg Grundy. Quite simply, we wouldn’t be here without him. He will be remembered as a pioneer of Australian television and a true gentleman. His legacy at Neighbours lives on and we hope to do him proud."

Stefan Dennis - Paul Robinson

“Reg Grundy and Hector Crawford were the founders of commercial television drama as we know it today. Reg also lead the way with television light entertainment. I was fortunate enough to cut my teeth on many of Reg’s shows, eg Young Doctors and Prisoner, which eventually lead to the role of Paul Robinson in what has become an international success story, Neighbours. I had the pleasure of being the on-screen nephew of Reg’s lovely wife Joy. Hearing the of the passing of Reg has genuinely rocked my world because not only was he my boss but an inspiration proving anything can be achieved if you believe in yourself. Reg was a tough businessman who was loved by many. I will miss you Reg and my heart goes out to the family, most particularly Joy who will devastated by the loss of her husband and best friend. Today sees the end of one of one of the true love stories in the entertainment industry. RIP Reg.”

Colette Mann – Sheila Canning

“Basically I have Reg Grundy to thank for having a career. If it hadn’t been for Prisoner which was a benchmark in Australian television – Reg took the gamble at the time when women were not cast in strong roles – it was groundbreaking and I know I wouldn’t be still doing what I love today if it wasn’t for his vision. “

Jackie Woodburne – Susan Kennedy

“Reg was a true ground breaker in Australian television in the 70’s and 80’s, and beyond in light entertainment and drama. Shows like Young Doctors where I cut my teeth were a pivotal part of Australian TV. Above all he was just a lovely man and he will be very missed.”

Alan Fletcher – Karl Kennedy

“Reg was a giant of the television industry. His passion and vision brought the world entertainment of the highest standard for many decades.”

Ian Hogg - CEO, FremantleMedia Australia and Asia/Pacific

“Reg Grundy is a national treasure. His legacy to Australian entertainment is insurmountable. His visionary ability to know how to connect Australian families through some of this country's most loved programming has stood the test of time. Generations of Australians have grown up with and been touched by a Grundy Production, be it Sons and Daughters, Sale of the Century, Prisoner, The Price Is Right and hundreds of other programs. His innate understanding of great storytelling and entertainment lives on today through programs such as Family Feud, Wentworth and Neighbours. Reg is an icon and he will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Joy and family at this difficult time."

Rick Maier - Ten Network Executive

"When Australian voices and faces were still to be heard on our screens Reg brought us home grown game shows and serials. From every network into every home he put entertainment first and foremost, changed the way television drama could be produced, and then exported that expertise to the world."