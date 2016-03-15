Neighbours

Ramsay Street's newest villain has arrived

Standing tall at 193cm, Australian actor Brad McMurray is used to being cast as the intimidating bad guy and is relishing his role as Ramsay Street’s newest villain Jacka Hills.

According to his co-stars of the nightly soap, Brad is the nicest baddie in the neighbourhood.  His character Jacka, an old acquaintance of Steph Scully played by Neighbours’ favourite Carla Bonner, returns initially at her request.  However, as viewers will soon discover, there is trouble brewing and Jacka is in the thick of it.

 

“It’s a great show to be apart of and I’m quite adept at playing the bad guy so this is really a lot of fun.  I love causing trouble and there are definitely a few surprises in store where Jacka is concerned,” said Brad who grew up on the Gold Coast.

 

A graduate of the Queensland University in Fine Arts (Acting), Brad has featured in many Australian drama series including Black Comedy, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Sea Patrol and the upcoming tele-movie Brock on TEN.  He has appeared in numerous feature films such as Deception with Cuba Gooding Jr, Bad Drama with Ray Liotta and soon-to-be released Australian film Pawno, a finalist at Cinefest in Canada.

 

Brad is skilled at martial arts which has lead to an interest in stunt work in film an television.  His episodes are currently screening.

