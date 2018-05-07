Pop Sensation Bonnie Anderson Joins The Cast Of Neighbours

Anderson will play Beatrix ‘Bea’ Nilsson, the estranged half-sister of Ramsay Street favourite Elly Conway played by Jodi Anasta, and niece of Neighbours’ matriarch Susan Kennedy played by Neighbours’ icon Jackie Woodburne.

Bea, the wild-child of the Conway family, makes an unannounced arrival in Erinsborough leaving her sister extremely anxious that her entire world is about to be turned upside down. Bea is fiery, short-tempered, instantly guarded and begins behaving in a very suspicious nature. This combination will see her ruffling feathers in no time.

Network Ten Executive Producer, Sara Richardson said: “We are very lucky to welcome Bonnie Anderson to Network Ten and love what she brings to this fantastic new role of Bea Nilsson, Ellie’s fiery half-sister. She is an intriguing and fiery character and we can’t wait to share her story.”

Executive Producer, Jason Herbison said: “Audiences have already fallen in love with Bonnie as a singer and I’m sure they will as an actress too. We were so impressed when we first met her, that we created the character of ‘Bea’ especially for her. She is a true talent and a perfect fit for Neighbours - I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The 23-year-old Melbourne based singer songwriter catapulted to fame in 2002 when she won Australia’s Got Talent at the age of 12. After a decade of performing solo, and supporting some of Australia’s biggest names, including G-Eazy and Olly Murs, Anderson is now adding to her extensive list of talent with her first major acting role.

Bonnie said “I am beyond excited to be a part of Neighbours. I will never forget coming home from school and opening up a packet of chips and watching the show every night. It seems so surreal to now be a part of such an iconic show and getting to work with the most amazing people every day. I can see similar characteristics in my character, Beatrix, and myself, so it’s a lot more fun getting to know my character more and more, and I cannot wait for the audience to see ‘Bea’s’ story unfold.”

Bonnie will appear on screen on the 18 May 2018.