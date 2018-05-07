Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Pop Sensation Bonnie Anderson Joins The Cast Of Neighbours

Pop Sensation Bonnie Anderson Joins The Cast Of Neighbours

Network Ten is delighted to announce that pop sensation Bonnie Anderson is joining the cast of Neighbours.

Anderson will play Beatrix ‘Bea’ Nilsson, the estranged half-sister of Ramsay Street favourite Elly Conway played by Jodi Anasta, and niece of Neighbours’ matriarch Susan Kennedy played by Neighbours’ icon Jackie Woodburne.

Bea, the wild-child of the Conway family, makes an unannounced arrival in Erinsborough leaving her sister extremely anxious that her entire world is about to be turned upside down. Bea is fiery, short-tempered, instantly guarded and begins behaving in a very suspicious nature. This combination will see her ruffling feathers in no time.

Network Ten Executive Producer, Sara Richardson said: “We are very lucky to welcome Bonnie Anderson to Network Ten and love what she brings to this fantastic new role of Bea Nilsson, Ellie’s fiery half-sister. She is an intriguing and fiery character and we can’t wait to share her story.”

Executive Producer, Jason Herbison said: “Audiences have already fallen in love with Bonnie as a singer and I’m sure they will as an actress too.  We were so impressed when we first met her, that we created the character of ‘Bea’ especially for her.  She is a true talent and a perfect fit for Neighbours - I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

The 23-year-old Melbourne based singer songwriter catapulted to fame in 2002 when she won Australia’s Got Talent at the age of 12. After a decade of performing solo, and supporting some of Australia’s biggest names, including G-Eazy and Olly Murs, Anderson is now adding to her extensive list of talent with her first major acting role.

Bonnie said “I am beyond excited to be a part of Neighbours. I will never forget coming home from school and opening up a packet of chips and watching the show every night. It seems so surreal to now be a part of such an iconic show and getting to work with the most amazing people every day. I can see similar characteristics in my character, Beatrix, and myself, so it’s a lot more fun getting to know my character more and more, and I cannot wait for the audience to see ‘Bea’s’ story unfold.”

Bonnie will appear on screen on the 18 May 2018.

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.