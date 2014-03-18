Neighbours

Paula Abdul drops by Erinsborough

So You Think You Can Dance Australia judge Paula Abdul dropped by downtown Erinsborough this week to film a cameo appearance on Neighbours.

Paula’s appearance on the show involves a romantic storyline with Dr Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) who reveals a long-time crush on the acclaimed singer, songwriter and dancer.

Viewers will need to wait until June to find out if Dr Karl’s fantasy comes true, or if he and wife Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) make it to their 20th wedding anniversary. Perhaps opposites do attract?

“I remember watching Neighbours when I was in England in the 1980s. I thought it was a lot of fun and for it to still be popular after nearly 30 years is an amazing achievement,” said Paula.

“Everyone was so nice and I will admit, Dr Karl was very charming. I had a really lovely time.”

