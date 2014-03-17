Paul and Rebecca

1. Everything was going so well between these loved up middle agers…until Lyn Scully went and ruined it all with her shock announcement. Way to ruin a wedding, Lyn.

2. Never one to let an old flame ruin a new spark, Paul decided to surprise Rebecca with another wedding... Luckily, she looked the part!

3. They say all is fair in love and war…but pushing somebody off a balcony is pretty bad even if that someone is Paul Robinson. But he must have really loved her because in the end, he got her off the hook…These two are just too cute!

4. It’s not very often we see Paul Robinson upset…but when we do, it sticks with us and the moment Rebecca gave her wedding ring back …well that one was just plain sad. Even though we kind of think he deserved it.

5. Then of course there was the moment she actually left.

6. Everybody loves a perfectly executed Paul Robinson plan and this ‘chance’ meeting between the two was simply splendid. For once, we were on Paul’s side. After all, they’re the best worst couple around who wouldn’t want them to reconcile their differences?

7. Despite all of the fighting, they still seem to come back together. But can they make it last this time?