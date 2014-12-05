2015 is set to be Neighbours’ biggest year ever with its 30th Anniversary celebrations and to get the party started, a brand new logo and opening titles will launch the latest season in January.



A reimagined contemporary version of the Neighbours classic logo from 1985 will be introduced along with fresh titles featuring the show’s newest recruit Travis Burns who plays Mark Brennan’s younger brother Tyler.

Here is a sneak peek of the logo and some snap shots from the opening titles - click through!

http://tenplay.com.au/channel-eleven/neighbours/photos/new-opening-titles-pictures