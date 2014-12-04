Neighbours Writer Passes Away

Jeff Truman was a long time Neighbours writer who passed away on Tuesday 2 December after a short illness.



Jeff had been associated with since the early days and had written over a hundred episodes of the show.



In the words of supervising script editor Megan Herbert “Jeff had the rare ability to make you laugh and cry, often within the same scene, sometimes the same page. His comedic writing was flawless; beautifully crafted, but also totally organic. And he could write a heartfelt moment like no-one else.”



He is survived by his partner and daughter.