Neighbours theme tune writer Jackie Trent has passed away aged 74.

Known for topping the charts in 1965 with her smash hit "Where Are You Now (My Love)", Jackie followed up with writing credits for Shirley Bassey, and Stoke City's 1972 League Cup final song "We'll Be With You”. Jackie married Tony Hatch in early 1967, and the pair would eventually collaborate on over 400 songs - including one of the world’s most recognisable theme songs, "Neighbours", which is still heard on TV screens around the world over 30 years later.