Neighbours Tackles Depression

If you do find yourself with these feelings for more than a few weeks, this might be because you have a depression or an anxiety disorder. A doctor can help treat this, so you feel better again.

Tell the doctor if anything on this checklist describes how you feel or act –

• Feel unusually sad or worried for more than two weeks • Lose interest in things you usually enjoy • Feel guilty for no real reason • Think you are worthless • Are so worried sometimes, you feel shaky or have difficulty breathing • Feel it wouldn’t matter if you died • Abuse drugs or alcohol.

Helpline 1800 18 SANE (7263)