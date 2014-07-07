Neighbours

Neighbours Tackles Depression

Just like Paul Robinson, everyone feels sad or worried at various stages of their life. It’s when these feelings of hopelessness and distress span out for longer than a few weeks that there might be something more going on.

If you do find yourself with these feelings for more than a few weeks, this might be because you have a depression or an anxiety disorder. A doctor can help treat this, so you feel better again.

Tell the doctor if anything on this checklist describes how you feel or act –

• Feel unusually sad or worried for more than two weeks • Lose interest in things you usually enjoy • Feel guilty for no real reason • Think you are worthless • Are so worried sometimes, you feel shaky or have difficulty breathing • Feel it wouldn’t matter if you died • Abuse drugs or alcohol.

Find out more

Helpline 1800 18 SANE (7263)

