Neighbours Set To Air All Summer Long On 10 Peach and 10 play

With the return of Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) after 20 years away from Erinsborough, things are heating up between Jane (Annie Jones) and Clive (Geoff Paine), juicy secrets continue to haunt Nicolette (Charlotte Chimes) and Hendrix (Benny Turland) runs into trouble at every turn.

So, what better way to tease months’ worth of “ohhhs” and “ahhhs” than with a Neighbours style music video starring Hendrix, the teen with his finger in every drama filled pie?

Benny Turland has performed with international superstars including Kelly Rowland, Rita Ora and the Ziegler sisters, and he’s put his best foot forward as he bursts through Erinsborough with his most impressive moves yet. Watch the epic promo below!

Tune in all summer long at 6.30pm weeknights on 10 Peach, as our good Neighbours become lovers, schemers, troubled and tempted, all as one of Ramsay Street’s biggest scandals reaches boiling point.