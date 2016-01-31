Neighbours

Neighbours' New Mystery Man

Former Home and Away star Andrew Morley has joined the regular cast of Neighbours as the series’ new mystery man, playing a character still to be named.

Unlike most characters introduced to Ramsay Street, there is often a family connection or a deep, dark secret association to the famous address.  In Andrew’s case, he will debut as a John Doe and it will be some time before his real name and background is finally revealed.

“The writers have had free reign with developing our John Doe because we have had no restraints in terms of his history or a family tree, it's a clean slate,” said Neighbours’ Executive Producer, Jason Herbison. “Lets just say his arrival is quite explosive – literally.”

While studying Civil Engineering, Andrew’s interest in acting was spiked and he commenced training at the Film & Television Studio International. His first role was on the TEN series Lightning Point in 2010 and he was later cast as Spencer Harrington on Home and Away, attracting a legion of fans worldwide.

AndrewMorley

“I’m very excited about how the character evolves and there are lots of twists and turns before we find out exactly who he is,” said Andrew who has returned from Sydney to his home city of Melbourne for the role.

If John Doe turns out to be firefighter, the sporty 26-year-old would be very comfortable doing his own stunts having served as a volunteer with the CFA (Country Fire Authority) for ten years and has assisted with fires in Victoria over this summer.

“I grew up on a farm outside of Melbourne and the CFA is an integral part of the community so it was very natural to get involved,” said Andrew who debuts on Neighbours from April.

