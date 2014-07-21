NEIGHBOURS NEW MEYNE MAN

At this year’s TV Week Logie Awards, one of Australian television’s highest honours, 24-year-old Wyatt was nominated for the prestigious Graham Kennedy Award for Most Outstanding Newcomer for his role in the award winning series Redfern Now. He also completed the feature film, Strangerland starring Nicole Kidman, Joseph Fiennes and Guy Pearce due for release in 2015.

A graduate from NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Arts), Wyatt has an impressive body of theatre work, short and feature film roles including Tim Winton’s The Turning. He was named Best Newcomer in the 2011 Sydney Theatre Awards.

Born in the remote town of Kalgoolie in Western Australia, his passion for acting emerged when he was attended boarding school in Perth.

“Playing footy was usually the first preference at school so I was in a very small group who pursued acting, although I still managed to play footy which I enjoyed too,” said Wyatt who has relocated to Melbourne for his Neighbours’ role.

Prior to attending NIDA, Wyatt gained a Certificate IV in Aboriginal Theatre at WAAPA in Perth.

Wyatt’s character Nate Kinski already has a connection with two of Ramsay Street’s most revered residents, Susan and Karl Kennedy. Susan was previously married to Nates’ uncle. Nate arrives in Erinsborough to bring closure to a part of his life which he keeps a secret from his hosts initially.