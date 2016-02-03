Neighbours Lovebirds

The loved up couple who have been together for three years, are playing opposite each other as the latest romantic liaison on Ramsay Street.

The rising stars have had a passion for acting since teenagers. Travis joined Neighbours in late 2014 as a regular and Emma came on board recently in a recurring guest role as Courtney Grixti. Initially her character was romantically involved with Josh Willis played by Harley Bonner until the writer’s added a twist to the story.

“It was amazing to work with someone you can completely trust. During our kissing scene we had a few laughs but got the job done in the end. No acting needed for that scene,” said Travis who is vying for a TV Week best new talent nomination this year.