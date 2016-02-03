Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Neighbours Lovebirds

Neighbours Lovebirds

For Neighbours hunk Travis Burns, Thursday’s episode (Feb 4) is definitely a case of life imitating art when his character finds himself locking lips with his real life girlfriend Emma Lane.

The loved up couple who have been together for three years, are playing opposite each other as the latest romantic liaison on Ramsay Street.

The rising stars have had a passion for acting since teenagers.  Travis joined Neighbours in late 2014 as a regular and Emma came on board recently in a recurring guest role as Courtney Grixti.  Initially her character was romantically involved with Josh Willis played by Harley Bonner until the writer’s added a twist to the story.

“It was amazing to work with someone you can completely trust. During our kissing scene we had a few laughs but got the job done in the end.  No acting needed for that scene,” said Travis who is vying for a TV Week best new talent nomination this year.

TravisEmma

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.