Neighbours favourites return for 30th Anniversary



Ian Smith and Anne Charleston, better known to fans as Harold and Madge Bishop will be reunited for this momentous milestone. How, why and in what form the acting legends will reappear on Ramsay Street is shrouded in secrecy by the show’s producers.

Madge was written into the series in 1986 as the wife of Fred Mitchell and the mother of iconic character Charlene played by superstar Kylie Minogue. In 1988 after Madge’s marriage failed, she married her school sweet heart Harold Bishop and thus began one of the show’s most endearing partnerships.



“It was an immediate yes when I was invited to return for the 30th Anniversary, I wouldn’t have missed it and I’m thrilled with the way their story unfolds,” said Charleston who relocated to Melbourne last year after living in Ireland for over a decade.



Harold launched on Neighbours in 1987 and during a walk along a coastal path in 1991 with Madge was swept out to sea. Five years later he reappeared suffering from amnesia. When his memory returned, he and his one great love, Madge renewed their wedding vows in 1997. Life was blissful for the couple until Madge was struck down with pancreatic cancer and passed away.



“I spent half my working life on Neighbours and so it’s lovely to be back with Anne and all the cast and crew, “ said Smith who officially retired from Neighbours in 2009, the same year he was nominated for a TV Week Gold Logie Award.



Smith and Charleston are currently filming their episodes at the show’s Melbourne studios and are the first of a number of celebrated past cast members returning for the 30th Anniversary to be announced.