Neighbours’ Bunny Boiler: What Bonkers Things Will Scarlett Do Next?

Go After Yashvi’s Dog

Scarlett could chuck a Glenn Close in Fatal Attraction and target the Rebecchi family dog, to terrorise her arch-rival – Yashvi. Clancy, the poor thing, wouldn’t stand a chance against Scarlett’s Stilnox-laced Smackos and loud profanities screamed at the top of her lungs. He’d go to a better place though.

Disclaimer: we really hope this does not happen, coz we love doggos, especially Clancy.

Take A Leaf Out Of Kanye West’s Book

Mr West once famously sang “Eighteen Years, eighteen years, she got one of your kids, got you for eighteen years”, and what better way to trap Ned for a whopping eighteen years than for Scarlett to “accidentally on purpose” carry and birth one of Ned’s kids.

Watch ‘Cloverfield Lane’ And Get Inspired

If you’re not familiar with the movie, after surviving a car accident, a woman wakes up to find herself in an underground bunker with two men who tell her that due to a massive chemical attack outside, their only hope of survival is to remain inside.

Scarlett could pay her cronies to king-hit Ned from behind, and then drag his unconscious body into the same remote cabin that Finn used to torture Bea. And when he eventually wakes up, she can make up an elaborate story about how her ex-boyfriend ‘Rex’ is standing right outside, with a gun, and that their only hope of survival is to remain inside.

Pretend To Be A Paraplegic

Scarlett could pull the ol’ ‘My ex-boyfriend ran over me with a semi-trailer and now I’m wheelchair-bound’ trick, leaving Ned feeling so guilty for not being there to protect her that he’d be forced to do the honourable thing and move in to take care of her.

What? It worked for Finn/’Patrick’.

Cut The Crap

She could just hold a gun to his head. In time, he might develop Stockholm Syndrome.

