Neighbours are coming to Westfield

Some familiar Ramsay St locals will be touring around Australia visiting Westfields, sharing their Neighbours experiences and signing autographs.
Find the dates and locations of appearances below - make sure you drop in and say hi!
WESTFIELD WHITFORD CITY, WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese Willis), Travis Burns (Tyler Brennan) & Scott Mcgregor (Mark Brennan)
Saturday August 22, 10.00am
Marmion Ave & Whitfords Ave
Hillarys, 6025
WESTFIELD CAROUSEL, WESTERN AUSTRALIA
Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese Willis), Travis Burns (Tyler Brennan) & Scott Mcgregor (Mark Brennan)
Sunday August 22, 2.00pm
1382 Albany Hwy
Cannington, 6107