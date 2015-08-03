Neighbours

Neighbours are coming to Westfield

Have you ever wanted to meet your favourite Neighbours? Now's your chance!

Some familiar Ramsay St locals will be touring around Australia visiting Westfields, sharing their Neighbours experiences and signing autographs.

Find the dates and locations of appearances below - make sure you drop in and say hi!

WESTFIELD WHITFORD CITY, WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese Willis), Travis Burns (Tyler Brennan) & Scott Mcgregor (Mark Brennan)

Saturday August 22, 10.00am

Marmion Ave & Whitfords Ave

Hillarys, 6025

WESTFIELD CAROUSEL, WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Rebekah Elmaloglou (Terese Willis), Travis Burns (Tyler Brennan) & Scott Mcgregor (Mark Brennan)

Sunday August 22, 2.00pm

1382 Albany Hwy

Cannington, 6107

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
