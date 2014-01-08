Neighbours

Episodes
Video Extras
CharactersGalleries
More
Back

Neighbours 2014

Neighbours 2014

2014 is set to be a huge year for Neighbours, with surprise returns and unexpected departures a plenty. But for those who cannot wait, here's a little sneak peek at what's in store for the good folk of Erinsborough

1. What’s a year In Erinsborough without a huge wedding planned? And this year will be no different with a favourite couple finally deciding to cement their love and make that commitment…but who will it be?

Neighbours 2014 Spoilers

2. A fun bush camping trip turns to disaster when one of the boys seriously injures himself, with serious repercussions for both the Turner and Willis families.

Neighbours 2014 Spoilers

3. Chris finally sees closure with Hudson and might even meet a new man…

Neighbours 2014 Spoilers

4. Paul Robinson decides to revamp Charlie’s bar with a complete make over…but it won’t be entirely new.

Neighbours 2014 Spoilers

5. Kate finds herself torn between her long standing feelings for Kyle, and a surprise return from her ex…MARK BRENNAN.

Neighbours 2014 Spoilers

6. Lauren receives some news which will change the lives of the Turner and Willis clan.

Neighbours 2014 Spoilers

7. There will be at least two significant departures, both of which have major implications for the people left behind.

Neighbours 2014 Spoilers

8. After a fairly smooth and committed marriage, the very foundations of Toadie and Sonya’s love will be rocked by an unexpected admission.

Neighbours 2014 Spoilers
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
NEXT STORY

The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Guy Pearce Is Returning To Ramsay Street

    Another Neighbours alumni is returning to Ramsay Street for the final episode
    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    Ian Smith, Olympia Valance, Daniel MacPherson and More Return For Neighbours Finale

    It's a massive Neighbours home coming. These favourites are set to return to Ramsay Street to celebrate in a send-off you don't want to miss!
    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan Reprise Roles For Neighbours Finale

    In news that will delight Neighbours fans, Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who played lovebirds Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell, will reprise their roles for the upcoming Neighbours finale.
    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    Deep Dive: Who Is The Erinsborough Fire Bug?

    A second fire has broken out at the Brennan-Tanaka household, and all eyes are on Zara.