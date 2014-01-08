Neighbours 2014

1. What’s a year In Erinsborough without a huge wedding planned? And this year will be no different with a favourite couple finally deciding to cement their love and make that commitment…but who will it be?

2. A fun bush camping trip turns to disaster when one of the boys seriously injures himself, with serious repercussions for both the Turner and Willis families.

3. Chris finally sees closure with Hudson and might even meet a new man…

4. Paul Robinson decides to revamp Charlie’s bar with a complete make over…but it won’t be entirely new.

5. Kate finds herself torn between her long standing feelings for Kyle, and a surprise return from her ex…MARK BRENNAN.

6. Lauren receives some news which will change the lives of the Turner and Willis clan.

7. There will be at least two significant departures, both of which have major implications for the people left behind.

8. After a fairly smooth and committed marriage, the very foundations of Toadie and Sonya’s love will be rocked by an unexpected admission.