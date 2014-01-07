Morgana OReilly joins the cast of Neighbours

The stunning brunette will play Sheila Canning’s estranged daughter Naomi who has made her way to Erinsborough for a family reunion, which comes as a surprise for both her mother and nephew Kyle.

Morgana commenced filming in November and is still pinching herself that she is now a member of one of Neighbours's much loved families.

"When I was offered the role, I reverted back to my teenage self and was jumping and squealing, I was so excited. Naomi Canning is a lot of fun but there are also a lot of secrets she is trying to hide and it's going to be interesting to see the lengths she'll go to to keep these hidden – particularly from her mother!"