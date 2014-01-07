Neighbours

Morgana OReilly joins the cast of Neighbours

New Zealand actress Morgana O’Reilly will join Neighbours regular cast from March in Australia and April in the UK.

The stunning brunette will play Sheila Canning’s estranged daughter Naomi who has made her way to Erinsborough for a family reunion, which comes as a surprise for both her mother and nephew Kyle.

Morgana commenced filming in November and is still pinching herself that she is now a member of one of Neighbours's much loved families.

"When I was offered the role, I reverted back to my teenage self and was jumping and squealing, I was so excited. Naomi Canning is a lot of fun but there are also a lot of secrets she is trying to hide and it's going to be interesting to see the lengths she'll go to to keep these hidden – particularly from her mother!"

